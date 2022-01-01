|
Vittoria Frappato Bell'Assai 2020
Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, violet, plum, blackberry and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
4 months in steel tanks, at least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Fish soups, Sauteed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --