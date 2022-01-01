|
Cerasuolo di Vittoria Floramundi 2019
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
Nero d'Avola, Frappato
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, pomegranate, carob and black pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
8 months in steel tanks, at least 7 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --