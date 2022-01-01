Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry and rosemary. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry and rosemary.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

4 months in steel tanks. 4 months in steel tanks.

