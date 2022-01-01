|
Mandrarossa Timperosse 2020
(Sicily)
Petit Verdot
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry and rosemary.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Sauteed meat, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| March 2022
| --