  Sicilia Grillo SurSur 2021, Donnafugata (Italy)  

Sicilia Grillo SurSur 2021

Donnafugata (Italy)

(Sicily)
Grillo
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Sicily)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and banana followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apple and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and banana.

2 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Crustacean and vegetable crustaceans, Risotto and pasta with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

March 2022


