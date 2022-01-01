Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, gooseberry and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, nettle, pineapple, apple and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, gooseberry and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, nettle, pineapple, apple and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, gooseberry and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, gooseberry and peach.

4 months in steel tanks. 4 months in steel tanks.

