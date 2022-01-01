|
Sicilia Bianco Mandrarossa Urra di Mare 2020
(Sicily)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, gooseberry and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, nettle, pineapple, apple and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, gooseberry and peach.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12%
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Sauteed fish and crustaceans, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --