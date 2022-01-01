|
Mandrarossa Cavadiserpe 2019
(Sicily)
Merlot (60%), Alicante Bouschet (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, blueberry, carob, tobacco, thyme, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
8 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --