Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, rose, blueberry, strawberry, chocolate, tobacco, white pepper, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

14 months part in steel tanks and part in barrique, at least 7 months in bottle.


