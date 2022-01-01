Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
  Etna Rosso Sul Vulcano 2019, Donnafugata (Italy)

Etna (Sicily)
Nerello Mascalese, Nerello Cappuccio
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, rose, blueberry, strawberry, chocolate, tobacco, white pepper, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

14 months part in steel tanks and part in barrique, at least 7 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C (64 °F)
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

March 2022


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2017   ✧✧✧✧     November 2020       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     March 2022       --    

Other Donnafugata's wines 


Wine List



