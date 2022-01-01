|
Conero Riserva Grosso Agontano 2018
Conero (Marches)
|
Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, face powder, chocolate, cinnamon, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
18 months in barrique, at least 24 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2014
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2015
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --