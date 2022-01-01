Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, face powder, chocolate, cinnamon, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, face powder, chocolate, cinnamon, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.

18 months in barrique, at least 24 months in bottle. 18 months in barrique, at least 24 months in bottle.

