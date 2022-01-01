|
Barolo Bricat 2016
Barolo (Piedmont)
|
Nebbiolo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon, leather, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
3 years in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2009
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2013
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2017
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --