|
Sicilia Zibibbo Lighea 2021
(Sicily)
|
Moscato d'Alessandria
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, banana e white rose followed by aromas of broom, grapefruit, peach, lychee, apple, pear and sage.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, banana and grapefruit.
2 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|March 2022