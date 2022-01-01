|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Podium 2019
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, peach, medlar, pineapple, anise, juniper, honey and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, pear and plum.
15 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta, Stewed fish, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 36, December 2005
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✧❂
| April 2011
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2012
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --