|
Oltrepo Pavese Rosso Riserva Cavariola 2018
Oltrepo Pavese (Lombardy)
|
Croatina (55%), Barbera (25%), Uva Rara (10%), Ughetta di Canneto (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
20 months in barrique, 8 months in cement tanks, at least 10 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15.5%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2022