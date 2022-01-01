|
Sicilia Rosso Mandrarossa Terre del Sommacco 2017
(Sicily)
Nero d'Avola
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tamarind, tobacco, carob, chocolate, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
8 months in cement tanks, 19 months in cask, 8 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Roasted meat ,Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2022
| --