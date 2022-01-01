Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
  Sicilia Rosso Mille e Una Notte 2018, Donnafugata (Italy)

(Sicily)
Nero d'Avola, Petit Verdot, Syrah, Other Grapes
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, leather, mace, licorice, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

14 months in barrique, at least 24 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Braised meat, Roasted meat, Cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

March 2022


