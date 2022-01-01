Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, leather, mace, licorice, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, leather, mace, licorice, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

14 months in barrique, at least 24 months in bottle. 14 months in barrique, at least 24 months in bottle.

