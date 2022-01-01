|
Passito di Pantelleria Mandrarossa Serapias 2019
Pantelleria (Sicily)
|
Moscato d'Alessandria
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, peach jam and date followed by aromas of lavender, dried apricot, dried fig, lychee, citrus fruit peel, candied fruits, honey, almond and nail polish.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, peach jam and date.
10 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Dried fruit and jam tarts, Confectionery, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|March 2022