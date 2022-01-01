Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
  Oltrepo Pavese Metodo Classico Dosaggio Zero Vergomberra 2017, Bruno Verdi (Italy)

Oltrepo Pavese Metodo Classico Dosaggio Zero Vergomberra 2017

Bruno Verdi (Italy)

Oltrepo Pavese Metodo Classico (Lombardy)
Pinot Nero (85%), Chardonnay (15%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Oltrepo Pavese Metodo Classico (Lombardy)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, acacia, grapefruit, pear, bergamot, banana, cocoa butter, praline, linden, honey and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

The base wine ages for 6 months in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 40 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

March 2022


