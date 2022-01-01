Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, acacia, grapefruit, pear, bergamot, banana, cocoa butter, praline, linden, honey and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, acacia, grapefruit, pear, bergamot, banana, cocoa butter, praline, linden, honey and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

The base wine ages for 6 months in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 40 months. The base wine ages for 6 months in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 40 months.

