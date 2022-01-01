|
Sicilia Bianco Mandrarossa Bertolino Soprano 2018
(Sicily)
|
Grillo
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, melon, pear, plum, honey, lavender, rosemary and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and citron.
One month in cement tanks, 11 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted fish, Legume soups, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2020
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2022
| --