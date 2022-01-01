Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, melon, pear, plum, honey, lavender, rosemary and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and citron.

One month in cement tanks, 11 months in cask.


