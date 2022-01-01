|
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Serra Fiorese 2017
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, peach, pear, quince, grapefruit, pineapple, honey, anise, almond, flint and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.
12 months in barrique, 2 years in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2022