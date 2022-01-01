Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, peach, pear, quince, grapefruit, pineapple, honey, anise, almond, flint and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.

12 months in barrique, 2 years in bottle.


