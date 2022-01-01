Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Barolo Riserva Gramolere 2013, Manzone Giovanni (Italy)

Barolo Riserva Gramolere 2013

Manzone Giovanni (Italy)

Barolo (Piedmont)
Nebbiolo
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Barolo (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, cinnamon, cinchona, mace, thyme, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

5 years in cask.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

March 2022


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2000   ✧✧✧✧✧     April 2009       --    
2006   ✧✧✧✧✧     August 2013       --    
2007   ✧✧✧✧✧     April 2016       --    
2009   ✧✧✧✧✧     March 2017     ✧✧✧✧✧  
2011   ✧✧✧✧✧     April 2018       --    
2013   ✧✧✧✧✧     March 2022       --    

Other Manzone Giovanni's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What is your daily intake of wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Would you buy or drink alcohol-free or dealcoholized wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in March?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2022 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.