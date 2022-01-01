|
Barolo Riserva Gramolere 2013
Barolo (Piedmont)
|
Nebbiolo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, cinnamon, cinchona, mace, thyme, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
5 years in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2009
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2013
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2016
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2018
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --