Rosso di Montepulciano 2020
Rosso di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (85%), Canaiolo Nero (8%), Merlot (7%)
Red Wine
Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of geranium, raspberry, blackberry and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with meat, Stewed meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Legume soups
Suggested glass
17 °C
(62 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
April 2022