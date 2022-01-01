|
Barco Reale di Carmignano 2019
Barco Reale di Carmignano (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (75%), Cabernet Sauvignon (15%), Cabernet Franc (5%), Canaiolo Nero (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, chocolate, rosemary and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
8 months in cask, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2002
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2022
| --