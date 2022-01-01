Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.

16 months in cask, at least 12 months in bottle. 16 months in cask, at least 12 months in bottle.

