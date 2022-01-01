|
Ghiaie della Furba 2017
(Tuscany)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (40%), Syrah (35%), Merlot (25%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, leather, licorice, black pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1999
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 6, March 2003
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2022
| --