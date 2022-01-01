|
Verdicchio di Matelica Vigneti del Cerro 2020
Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, peach, grapefruit, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
5 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧❂
| March 2004
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2022
| --