Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of black currant, blueberry, blackberry, carob, tobacco, cocoa, licorice, leather, thyme, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.

18 months in cask, at least 12 months in bottle.


