Obvius Bianco 2020
(Tuscany)
Trebbiano Toscano (75%), Vermentino (25%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, light haze.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pear and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pear.
4 months in steel tanks, a part in cask, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Legume soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|April 2022