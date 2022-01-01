Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, light haze. Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, light haze.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pear and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pear.

4 months in steel tanks, a part in cask, 3 months in bottle.


