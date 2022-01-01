Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of quince, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of citrus fruits, pear, peach and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, plum and pear.

9 months in steel tanks.


