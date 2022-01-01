|
Verdicchio di Matelica Meridia 2018
Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, peach, pear, medlar, citrus fruits, anise, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
24 months in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Broiled fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|April 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2020
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2022
| --