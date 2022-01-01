Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, carnation, strawberry, apple, tangerine and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blackberry.

4 months, part in steel tanks and part in cask.


