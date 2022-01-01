|
Obvius Rosato 2019
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (90%), Canaiolo Nero, Mammolo, Merlot (10%)
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, carnation, strawberry, apple, tangerine and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blackberry.
4 months, part in steel tanks and part in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
13 °C
(55 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)
|
|April 2022