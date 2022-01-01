Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, citrus fruits, pear, honey and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

6 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.


