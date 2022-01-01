Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, pear, peach, pineapple, medlar, grapefruit, honey, rosemary, vanilla and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, pear, peach, pineapple, medlar, grapefruit, honey, rosemary, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond. Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.

12 months in steel tanks, a small part 12 months in barrique. 12 months in steel tanks, a small part 12 months in barrique.

