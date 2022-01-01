|
Verdicchio di Matelica Riserva Cambrugiano 2018
Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, pear, peach, pineapple, medlar, grapefruit, honey, rosemary, vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.
12 months in steel tanks, a small part 12 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|April 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 18, April 2004
| ✧✧✧✧
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2020
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2022
| --