|
Maremma Toscana Bianco Santa Chiara 2021
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
|
Trebbiano Toscano (60%), Ansonica (40%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧❂
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, apple and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✭
| December 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧❂
| May 2022
| --