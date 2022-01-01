|
Ribolla Gialla 2020
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Ribolla Gialla
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, acacia, citrus fruits, plum and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2022