|
Friuli Isonzo Sauvignon 2020
Friuli Isonzo (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and tomato leaf followed by aromas of broom, nettle, box flower, elder flower, green bell pepper, apple, pear and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.
6 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and vegetables, Fried fish, Stewed crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 31, June 2005
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2022
| --