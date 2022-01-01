|
Maremma Toscana Sangiovese Barbaspinosa 2018
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of carnation, black currant, blueberry, tobacco, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2022