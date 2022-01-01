Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, pear and lemon followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, peach, plum, kiwi and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and lemon.

Aged in steel tanks.


