|
Friuli Isonzo Friulano 2020
Friuli Isonzo (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Friulano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, peach, plum, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and almond.
6 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2022
| --