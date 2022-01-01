|
Maremma Toscana Rosato Rosamundi 2021
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Sangiovese
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, peach, pink grapefruit and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish and vegetables, Broiled fish, Stewed fish and white meat
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|May 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧
| January 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭❂
| May 2022
| --