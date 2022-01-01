Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
  Morellino di Scansano Riserva 2018, Moris Farms (Italy)

Morellino di Scansano Riserva 2018

Moris Farms (Italy)

Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of geranium, blueberry, blackberry, black currant, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

May 2022


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005   ✧✧✧✧     September 2008       --    
2006   ✧✧✧✧     February 2010       --    
2007   ✧✧✧✧     February 2011       --    
2008   ✧✧✧✧     February 2012       --    
2010   ✧✧✧✧     May 2013       --    
2011   ✧✧✧✧     June 2014       --    
2012   ✧✧✧✧     May 2016       --    
2013   ✧✧✧✧     June 2017       --    
2015   ✧✧✧✧     January 2019       --    
2016   ✧✧✧✧     December 2019       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     May 2022       --    

Other Moris Farms's wines 


Wine List



