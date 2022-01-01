|
I Ferretti Desiderium 2019
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Chardonnay, Friulano, Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and citron followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, elder flower, pear, grapefruit, plum, nettle, flint and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.
Chardonnay aged in cask for 8 months, Friulano and Sauvignon Blanc in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom and vegetable soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|May 2022