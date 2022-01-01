Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, lavender, plum, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, black pepper, mace, thyme, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.

16 month in barrique and cement tanks.


