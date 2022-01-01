Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, leather, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.

22 months in cask, 6 months in bottle. 22 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

