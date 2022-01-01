|
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2017
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (85%), Colorino del Valdarno, Canaiolo Nero, Mammolo (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.
22 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2009
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2010
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2011
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2012
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2014
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2015
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2015
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2017
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2018
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2022
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2022
| --