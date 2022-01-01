Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of rose, violet, cyclamen, plum, strawberry, blueberry and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of rose, violet, cyclamen, plum, strawberry, blueberry and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blackberry.

12 months in cask. 12 months in cask.

