  Il Rogito 2021, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Il Rogito 2021

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Basilicata)
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of rose, violet, cyclamen, plum, strawberry, blueberry and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blackberry.

12 months in cask.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Fish soups, Roasted white meat, Legume soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature Rose Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)

July 2022


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002   ✧✧✧     Issue 25, December 2004       --    
2003   ✧✧✧✧     Issue 35, November 2005       --    
2005   ✧✧✧✧     November 2007     ✧✧✧✧  
2006   ✧✧✧✧     March 2010     ✧✧✧✧  
2008   ✧✧✧✧     January 2011       --    
2009   ✧✧✧✧     December 2011       --    
2010   ✧✧✧✧     November 2012       --    
2011   ✧✧✧✧     April 2014       --    
2014   ✧✧✧✧     November 2016       --    
2015   ✧✧✧✧     November 2017       --    
2017   ✧✧✧✧     November 2019       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     January 2021       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     July 2022       --    

