Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, citron, pear, plum, citrus fruit peel, praline and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 72 months.


