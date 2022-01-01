|
Piemonte Bianco Piandoro 2021
(Piedmont)
|
Erbaluce, Riesling Renano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, apricot and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, tangerine, pear, pineapple and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, apricot and tangerine.
6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|August 2022