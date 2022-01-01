Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, citrus fruits and mango. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, citrus fruits and mango.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and peach.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

