|
Il Preliminare 2021
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico, Malvasia Bianca di Basilicata, Moscato Bianco, Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, citrus fruits and mango.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|August 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2010
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2011
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2011
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2012
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2014
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2017
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2022
| --