  Il Preliminare 2021, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)  

Il Preliminare 2021

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico, Malvasia Bianca di Basilicata, Moscato Bianco, Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Basilicata)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, citrus fruits and mango.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Fried fish, Pasta with crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

August 2022


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008   ✧✧✧     March 2010       --    
2009   ✧✧✧     January 2011       --    
2010   ✧✧✧     December 2011       --    
2011   ✧✧✧     November 2012       --    
2012   ✧✧✧     April 2014       --    
2015   ✧✧✧     November 2016       --    
2016   ✧✧✧     April 2017       --    
2018   ✧✧✧     November 2019       --    
2019   ✧✧✧     January 2021       --    
2021   ✧✧✧     August 2022       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


