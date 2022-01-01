Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Seiano Rosso 2021, Paolo e Noemia d'Amico (Italy)  

Seiano Rosso 2021

Paolo e Noemia d'Amico (Italy)

(Latium)
Merlot (90%), Syrah (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Latium)
Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, peony, blueberry and raspberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

October 2022


