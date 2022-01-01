|
Villa Tirrena 2018
(Latium)
|
Merlot (90%), Syrah (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of iris, plum, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧
| Issue 52, May 2007
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2020
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2021
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2022
| --