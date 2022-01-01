Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of iris, plum, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of iris, plum, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

