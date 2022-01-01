|
Trentino Superiore Rosso Quattro Vicariati 2018
Trentino (Trentino)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc (70%), Merlot (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, iris, blueberry, black cherry, green bell pepper, chocolate, tobacco, face powder, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.
24 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2013
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2015
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2022
| --