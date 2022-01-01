|
Bruno e le Rose
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Lambrusco (85%), Pinot Nero (15%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of rose, strawberry, tangerine, apple, peach, plum and blackberry.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Risotto with vegetables and fish, Fried fish, Cold cuts, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|October 2022